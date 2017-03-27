Creative Loafing's Multi-Faceted Performing Arts Fest Returns to Tampa
Creative Loafing's fourth annual Gasp!, presented by Tampa International Airport, is a performing arts event like no other - a kaleidoscopic circus of theater, dance, music, spoken word, visual art, soundscapes, cabaret and more at the Tampa Museum of Art this Friday, March 31st, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets available at GaspTampa.com . Gasp! - created in 2014 by Creative Loafing in collaboration with the Tampa Museum of Art - is the only festival during Gasparilla Arts Month that focuses primarily on the performing arts, showcasing multiple genres that collide and surprise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 arrested in undercover Asian massage parlor bust (Nov '07)
|Fri
|mikecan
|206
|Hit and run pedestrian
|Mar 24
|Brenda
|3
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Mar 22
|Lawrence Wolf
|122
|ESPN Host
|Mar 21
|Bret
|1
|Now That Was A Green River
|Mar 19
|Bill Schaffer
|2
|beware martino mortgages (Oct '11)
|Mar 18
|Lawrence
|11
|Jackie Pettis
|Mar 18
|Daytona
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC