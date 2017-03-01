Cortez business owner will golf with pros in Tampa
Brux2019s House of Color owner Ray Wiemer has been invited to golf at the Valspar Tournament in Tampa, Florida this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cortez Journal News.
