Concordia Launches New Teacher Education Curriculum

Concordia University Portland , which prepares more teachers than any other university in Oregon, launches a new undergraduate teacher preparation curriculum in fall 2017, unanimously approved by the Oregon's Teacher Standards and Practices Commission . The new teacher preparation curriculum allows future teachers to be immersed from "day one" into school environments, instead of waiting several terms before beginning student teaching experiences.

