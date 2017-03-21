Comedian won't run for New Jersey governor as Republican

In this Nov. 5, 2016, file photo, actor, comedian and radio host Joe Piscopo gestures to the audience before a speech by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in Tampa, Fla. Piscopo is giving up on running as a Republican for governor to succeed Chris Christie, but the former "Saturday Night Live" cast member is "more serious" than ever about running as an independent, he said in an interview with The Associated Press.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.