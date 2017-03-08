Chiselers' gently used treasures fund restoration of treasured University of Tampa landmark

All year long, the Chiselers, Tampa's preeminent historic preservationists, dig, sift and sort through thousands of "oldies but goodies" to sell at Saturday's fundraiser, the 54th annual Chiselers' Market. Now they're loaded and ready, filling the main floor of the University of Tampa's historic Plant Hall with estate sale-quality donations - dishes, glassware, silver, jewelry, art, books and furniture - at garage sale prices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.