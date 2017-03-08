Chiselers' gently used treasures fund restoration of treasured University of Tampa landmark
All year long, the Chiselers, Tampa's preeminent historic preservationists, dig, sift and sort through thousands of "oldies but goodies" to sell at Saturday's fundraiser, the 54th annual Chiselers' Market. Now they're loaded and ready, filling the main floor of the University of Tampa's historic Plant Hall with estate sale-quality donations - dishes, glassware, silver, jewelry, art, books and furniture - at garage sale prices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Halton woman alleging sexual assault on flight ...
|Mar 6
|Scare Canada
|1
|herbal blends still alive and strong in tampa (Jul '15)
|Mar 5
|Dth2u
|6
|Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08)
|Mar 5
|Truth be said
|1,014
|Allowing young daughter to have sex. (Aug '15)
|Mar 3
|Abc
|6
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|Mar 2
|Anyonmus
|3
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|Mar 2
|stalk this
|13
|Need help and I Mean need help
|Feb 28
|25or6to4
|9
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC