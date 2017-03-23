Cambridge Christian in Tampa burglarized twice during spring break
Burglars hit Cambridge Christian School in Tampa twice during spring break last week, making off with clothing and electronic equipment. The suspects, described as young men, are first seen on surveillance photos entering the Cambridge Christian School's campus store, 6101 N Habana Ave, around 8:18 p.m. on March 16, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
