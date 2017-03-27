Bus driver who crashed into pond not guilty
Lenoir Sainfimin, the Hillsborough County school bus driver that crashed into a pond in Odessa with kids aboard has been ruled not guilty. The bus was transporting students from Mary E. Bryant Elementary School in Tampa.
