Bunt-Fest: Jays' Pillar bunts 7 times in minor league games
The Toronto Blue Jays center fielder spent Sunday switching from a Triple-A exhibition game to a Double-A contest on adjacent fields, attempting to reach on bunt singles in all seven at-bats. "It's something that I want to have as a tool, something in my back pocket," he said.
