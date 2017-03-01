Blake High School student arrested fo...

Blake High School student arrested for bringing a gun to campus

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

A 20-year-old Blake High School student was arrested Friday for bringing a loaded handgun on school property, police said. Malik Dixon was stopped because school personnel smelled the odor of marijuana on him, said Tampa Police Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Allowing young daughter to have sex. (Aug '15) Fri Abc 6
Sexting numbers (Jun '16) Thu Anyonmus 3
News '50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13) Mar 2 stalk this 13
Need help and I Mean need help Feb 28 25or6to4 9
News Gator found swimming in Tampa pool (Jul '11) Feb 27 He Pharted Proudly 4
Neil Chandran Real or Fake Feb 26 Thomas 2
News How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14) Feb 25 PORTSTEWART 6
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,684 • Total comments across all topics: 279,320,416

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC