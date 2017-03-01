Blake High School student arrested for bringing a gun to campus
A 20-year-old Blake High School student was arrested Friday for bringing a loaded handgun on school property, police said. Malik Dixon was stopped because school personnel smelled the odor of marijuana on him, said Tampa Police Lt.
