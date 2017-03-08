Authorities: Kidnapped Tampa woman found alive, husband arrested
Authorities arrested a Florida a man suspected of kidnapping his estranged wife and rescued the woman, who had only minor injuries after she was spotted over the weekend screaming, with her hands bound behind her back, a sheriff said Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Commercial.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|12 hr
|Tony Baloney
|14
|Moving
|15 hr
|Bamarama
|1
|Neil Chandran Real or Fake
|Sat
|Jail4Neil
|3
|Need help and I Mean need help
|Fri
|Really
|10
|Halton woman alleging sexual assault on flight ...
|Mar 6
|Scare Canada
|1
|herbal blends still alive and strong in tampa (Jul '15)
|Mar 5
|Dth2u
|6
|Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08)
|Mar 5
|Truth be said
|1,014
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC