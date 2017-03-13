After outcry, Tampa council eases res...

After outcry, Tampa council eases restrictions on public feeding of poor

Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Two months after Tampa police arrested seven volunteers for feeding the poor in a city park, the City Council on Thursday relaxed rules to make it easier to distribute food. A new ordinance approved unanimously by council members allows groups to distribute food without having to get a city permit or insurance as long as the event attracts fewer than 50 people.

