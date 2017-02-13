You Paid For It: Whistleblower lawsui...

You Paid For It: Whistleblower lawsuit alleges millions in Pinellas Sunstar ambulance kickbacks

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WFLA

A recently unsealed federal lawsuit alleges that Paramedics Plus, the parent company of the Sunstar Paramedics ambulance company, engaged in Steven Young has been picketing in front of AAA Manufactured Housing on Nebraska Ave, in Tampa for nearly a month. Braves general manager John Coppolella said Monday he isn't sure whether it is realistic to hope for a return this season of infielder Sean Fire officials say former NFL linebacker-end Quentin Moses and two other people have died in a house fire in Georgia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLA.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder 3 hr Joshua 1
Sexting numbers (Jun '16) Mon Abcdef 2
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Mon Coultergeist 117
Anyone ever attend Frenchburg Job Corps (May '09) Feb 12 Crystal Paulk 40
beware martino mortgages (Oct '11) Feb 11 A good guy 10
News Florida officials, voters clash over medical ma... Feb 11 Mohamed 1
News Voice Actor Greg Campbell Lends his Voice to Bl... Feb 9 James Burns 1
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,299 • Total comments across all topics: 278,861,732

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC