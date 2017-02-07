Woman sexually assaulted walking home speaks out
A Hillsborough County man is behind bars for sexually assaulting a woman on her walk home, and detectives believe more victims may be out there. The victim, a mother of 5 from Tampa, is still dealing with the trauma of the attack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar...
|15 hr
|Dog Slaves
|4
|St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13)
|Mon
|Cape Oral
|18
|Need help and I Mean need help
|Sun
|JimmieBallGame
|5
|Ybor city
|Sun
|law dog
|1
|Police investigate Florida sex club (Apr '08)
|Sun
|Humid Phart
|95
|Clara 'Lee' McLean
|Feb 2
|Arnold
|1
|Help for a Women's Body, that is if you care fo...
|Jan 31
|linda35ny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC