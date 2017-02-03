Woman robbed at gunpoint during 'OfferUp' meetup
Tampa police are searching for three men after a woman was robbed at gunpoint while trying to buy a cell phone through the OfferUp app. The seller messaged Dudney to meet near the intersection of North Tampania and La Salle Street Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clara 'Lee' McLean
|Feb 2
|Arnold
|1
|Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar...
|Feb 2
|Whip Tizzy
|3
|Help for a Women's Body, that is if you care fo...
|Jan 31
|linda35ny
|1
|Guy's Romance Day is Very Close
|Jan 31
|linda35ny
|1
|Need help and I Mean need help
|Jan 31
|Appleman
|3
|kEeP a WoRd*DrOp A wOrD (Jan '15)
|Jan 29
|Pennie Lane
|357
|Want to make easy money?
|Jan 27
|wtf
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC