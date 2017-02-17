Willie Horton to be inducted into Ted...

Willie Horton to be inducted into Ted Williams Hitters HOF

DETROIT Former Tiger Willie Horton will be inducted into the Ted Williams Hitters Hall of Fame on Saturday, February 18 at Tropicana Field in Tampa, FL. Joining Horton in the 2017 induction class is MLB's all-time hits leader, Pete Rose.

