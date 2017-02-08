Widely covered terror attacks among t...

Widely covered terror attacks among those Trump team claims press ignored

11 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

The White House has published a list of several dozen terror attacks that it contends were insufficiently covered by the media, including those in Paris, Nice and Orlando that made headlines around the world. President Donald Trump on Monday accused the "very, very dishonest" media of not wanting to cover terrorist attacks, adding without elaboration, "They have their reasons."

