White House: Trump Forced National Security Adviser Resignation
U.S. President Donald Trump asked for and got the resignation of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn because of an "eroding level of trust" in him and his explanations about his contacts with Russia, the White House said Tuesday. Flynn, a retired Army general, was ousted Monday night just three weeks into his tenure as one of Trump's top strategic advisers, a virtually unheard of quick departure for a top official at the start of an American presidency.
