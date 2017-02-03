What's Susan Wolf Johnson reading?

What's Susan Wolf Johnson reading?

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Wolf Johnson, 62, first watched the Gasparilla festivities as a new resident of Tampa more than 20 years ago. "Gasparilla was held on a Monday back then, and since all the schools were closed, we took the kids to see it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need help and I Mean need help 53 min JimmieBallGame 5
News St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13) 1 hr Freddie 17
Ybor city 3 hr law dog 1
News Police investigate Florida sex club (Apr '08) 8 hr Humid Phart 95
News Clara 'Lee' McLean Feb 2 Arnold 1
News Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar... Feb 2 Whip Tizzy 3
Help for a Women's Body, that is if you care fo... Jan 31 linda35ny 1
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,666 • Total comments across all topics: 278,584,389

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC