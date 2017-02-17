Weather 20 mins ago 10:59 p.m.Special...

Weather 20 mins ago 10:59 p.m.Special Weather Statement

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

FLZ050-148-149-151-248-249-200600- Pinellas-Coastal Hernando-Coastal Pasco-Coastal Hillsborough- Inland Hernando-Inland Pasco- Including the cities of St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Largo, Hernando Beach, Bayport, Port Richey, Hudson, Tampa, Apollo Beach, Westchase, Brooksville, Spring Hill, Dade City, and Zephyrhills 1053 PM EST SUN FEB 19 2017 Satellite and local observations show areas of patchy to locally dense fog reducing visibility to around one mile. Motorists should excercise caution by slowing down, leave plenty of space between cars, and use their low beams.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anybody Attend John G.Anderson Elementary? (Mar '09) 16 hr LindaT 15
Car 22 hr Ben 1
all bay area gymboree play & music locations cl... (Oct '08) Feb 16 Wayne 153
Roxi Feb 15 Pow 1
News Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar... Feb 14 Pessimistic1 5
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 14 Joshua 1
Sexting numbers (Jun '16) Feb 13 Abcdef 2
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Mexico
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,285 • Total comments across all topics: 279,018,832

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC