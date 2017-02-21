War on incentives already hurting FL movie biz
In the movie business, the "art of the deal" is the economic incentive. But the deals and dollars have disappeared from Florida's film industry, and along with it major TV productions like HBO's Ballers, which left Miami, after state lawmakers voted not to renew the Hollywood Handouts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|4 hr
|Dead Mothers Club
|118
|fox 13 should replace russell rhodes (Jan '11)
|12 hr
|Renee
|101
|Need help and I Mean need help
|Feb 20
|Mister Rogers
|6
|Anybody Attend John G.Anderson Elementary? (Mar '09)
|Feb 19
|LindaT
|15
|Car
|Feb 19
|Ben
|1
|all bay area gymboree play & music locations cl... (Oct '08)
|Feb 16
|Wayne
|153
|Roxi
|Feb 15
|Pow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC