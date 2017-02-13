Virage Bayshore takes shape at former Colonnade site on Tampa's Bayshore Boulevard
The condominium tower under construction at the former site of the Colonnade restaurant on Bayshore Boulevard has a name: Virage Bayshore. The Virage Bayshore will be a 24-story, 71-unit tower with views of Hillsborough Bay and the downtown Tampa skyline.
