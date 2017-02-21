Video voyeur charged with posting "revenge porn"
Police arrested a Tampa man for illegally recording a person during sex, then posting nude pictures and videos of the victim online. A search warrant states Colin Speer engaged in disturbing threats and harassment tactics from several fake Facebook accounts and anonymous text messages.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Piece of My Past (Jul '09)
|7 hr
|Piece of My Past
|7
|Roxi
|9 hr
|ishbu
|2
|Need help and I Mean need help
|9 hr
|ishbu
|7
|Illegal Alien Raped, Impregnated 11-Year-Old Gi...
|11 hr
|MAGA2016
|1
|Allowing young daughter to have sex. (Aug '15)
|12 hr
|devin
|4
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Wed
|Dead Mothers Club
|118
|fox 13 should replace russell rhodes (Jan '11)
|Wed
|Renee
|101
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC