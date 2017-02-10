Variation in complication rates for term newborns in Florida

There is considerable variation in hospital total unexpected complication rates among newborns in Florida, according to a study published online Feb. 10 in Pediatrics . Yuri V. SebastiA o, Ph.D., M.P.H., from the University of South Florida in Tampa, and colleagues conducted a population-based retrospective cohort study of linked birth certificate and hospital discharge records for a population of 1,604,774 term, singleton livebirths in 124 hospitals from 2004 to 2013.

