Variation in complication rates for term newborns in Florida
There is considerable variation in hospital total unexpected complication rates among newborns in Florida, according to a study published online Feb. 10 in Pediatrics . Yuri V. SebastiA o, Ph.D., M.P.H., from the University of South Florida in Tampa, and colleagues conducted a population-based retrospective cohort study of linked birth certificate and hospital discharge records for a population of 1,604,774 term, singleton livebirths in 124 hospitals from 2004 to 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Temple terrace false arrest.
|15 hr
|Cobrakhan
|1
|beware martino mortgages (Oct '11)
|16 hr
|A good guy
|10
|Florida officials, voters clash over medical ma...
|Sat
|Mohamed
|1
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Feb 9
|Coultergeist
|116
|Voice Actor Greg Campbell Lends his Voice to Bl...
|Feb 9
|James Burns
|1
|Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar...
|Feb 6
|Dog Slaves
|4
|St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13)
|Feb 6
|Cape Oral
|18
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC