Variation in complication rates for t...

Variation in complication rates for term newborns in Florida

There is considerable variation in hospital total unexpected complication rates among newborns in Florida, according to a study published online Feb. 10 in Pediatrics . Yuri V. SebastiA o, Ph.D., M.P.H., from the University of South Florida in Tampa, and colleagues conducted a population-based retrospective cohort study of linked birth certificate and hospital discharge records for a population of 1,604,774 term, singleton livebirths in 124 hospitals from 2004 to 2013.

