USF puts TV behind it and strengthens a treasured radio resource
There can be no joy in the loss of WUSF-TV, the public television station sold off by the University of South Florida for its space on the broadcast spectrum and scheduled to go off the air by the end of the year. It's a place on the dial where shows like Nova reveal the wonders of the universe, Father Brown entertains with wry whodunits, and Tavis Smiley provokes new ways of looking at developments in the news.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gator found swimming in Tampa pool (Jul '11)
|5 hr
|He Pharted Proudly
|4
|Neil Chandran Real or Fake
|22 hr
|Thomas
|2
|Need help and I Mean need help
|Sat
|Trim
|8
|A Piece of My Past (Jul '09)
|Feb 23
|Piece of My Past
|7
|Roxi
|Feb 23
|ishbu
|2
|Illegal Alien Raped, Impregnated 11-Year-Old Gi...
|Feb 23
|MAGA2016
|1
|Allowing young daughter to have sex. (Aug '15)
|Feb 23
|devin
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC