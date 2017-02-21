USF puts TV behind it and strengthens...

USF puts TV behind it and strengthens a treasured radio resource

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: St. Petersburg Times

There can be no joy in the loss of WUSF-TV, the public television station sold off by the University of South Florida for its space on the broadcast spectrum and scheduled to go off the air by the end of the year. It's a place on the dial where shows like Nova reveal the wonders of the universe, Father Brown entertains with wry whodunits, and Tavis Smiley provokes new ways of looking at developments in the news.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gator found swimming in Tampa pool (Jul '11) 5 hr He Pharted Proudly 4
Neil Chandran Real or Fake 22 hr Thomas 2
Need help and I Mean need help Sat Trim 8
A Piece of My Past (Jul '09) Feb 23 Piece of My Past 7
Roxi Feb 23 ishbu 2
Illegal Alien Raped, Impregnated 11-Year-Old Gi... Feb 23 MAGA2016 1
Allowing young daughter to have sex. (Aug '15) Feb 23 devin 4
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,340 • Total comments across all topics: 279,182,473

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC