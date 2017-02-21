USF puts TV behind it and strengthens a treasured radio resource

There can be no joy in the loss of WUSF-TV, the public television station sold off by the University of South Florida for its space on the broadcast spectrum and scheduled to go off the air by the end of the year. It's a place on the dial where shows like Nova reveal the wonders of the universe, Father Brown entertains with wry whodunits, and Tavis Smiley provokes new ways of looking at developments in the news.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.