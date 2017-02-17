U.S. serviceman dies in 'non-combat related incident' in Iraq, says coalition
A U.S. serviceman died on Monday in a non-combat related incident outside the Iraqi city of Ramadi, west of Baghdad, the U.S.-led coalition said. The United States is leading the mainly western coalition fighting Islamic State in Iraq and in Syria.
