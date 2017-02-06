Trump's Belief That Terrorist Attacks...

Trump's Belief That Terrorist Attacks Have Been Concealed Has Implications Beyond Media Feud

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Quebec Chronicle-Telegraph

Today in eye-popping comments by President Donald Trump: In a speech MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, Trump said terror attacks have gotten so bad that the media is not reporting it. This is a deliberate choice by the media, he seems to argue, to mislead people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Quebec Chronicle-Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar... 11 hr Dog Slaves 4
News St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13) 22 hr Cape Oral 18
Need help and I Mean need help Sun JimmieBallGame 5
Ybor city Sun law dog 1
News Police investigate Florida sex club (Apr '08) Sun Humid Phart 95
News Clara 'Lee' McLean Feb 2 Arnold 1
Help for a Women's Body, that is if you care fo... Jan 31 linda35ny 1
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,613 • Total comments across all topics: 278,632,447

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC