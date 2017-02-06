Trump tells troops, without evidence, that the press isn't...
President Donald Trump claimed the media "doesn't want to report" on terrorist attacks while delivering remarks at MacDill Air Force Base on Monday. In a speech in front of military leaders at the US Central Command - the Pentagon agency that covers security interests in nations throughout the Middle East and Central Asia - Trump suggested the media was covering up instances of terror attacks.
