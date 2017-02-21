Trouble leads to stringent controls for Tampa's Playpen nude dance club
After a run of trouble with prostitution and drug violations, the Playpen nude dance club this week was told to make a series of changes if it wants to stay open. During a hearing with Tampa's Public Nuisance Abatement Board, club operator Joseph Alessandro agreed to tear out the club's VIP booths, improve lighting, install surveillance cameras with video available to police, hire armed security guards and increase security and use metal detectors to screen patrons during the club's busiest hours.
