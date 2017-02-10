That black smoke east of Tampa? Burni...

That black smoke east of Tampa? Burning tires

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Tires mounted on dozens of flat bed trailers caught fire Friday, sending billowing black smoke over a rail yard east of downtown Tampa. The incident at the CSX railroad terminal off Adamo Drive appeared to have its roots in a brush fire, but Jason Penny, a spokesman for Tampa Fire Rescue, said the agency is still investigating.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Thu Coultergeist 116
News Voice Actor Greg Campbell Lends his Voice to Bl... Thu James Burns 1
News Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar... Feb 6 Dog Slaves 4
News St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13) Feb 6 Cape Oral 18
Need help and I Mean need help Feb 5 JimmieBallGame 5
Ybor city Feb 5 law dog 1
News Police investigate Florida sex club (Apr '08) Feb 5 Humid Phart 95
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,102 • Total comments across all topics: 278,752,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC