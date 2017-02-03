Teenager pleads guilty to stabbing U.S. tourist to death in London

A teenager who suffered from mental health issues pleaded guilty on Monday to killing a U.S. tourist during a stabbing rampage in London last August. Zakaria Bulhan, 19, a Norwegian of Somali origin who was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia, killed retired teacher Darlene Horton, 64, and wounded five others during the knife attack in London's Russell Square.

