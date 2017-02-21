Tampa Theatre Announces The Return Of...

Tampa Theatre Announces The Return Of Tampa's Longest Running Academy Awards Party

Tampa's majestic movie palace, the Tampa Theatre, is proud to announce the return of one of its most glamorous events, Hollywood Awards Night, on Sunday, February 26. Celebrate Hollywood's biggest night of the year with a Red Carpet Reception and VIP watch party for the live telecast of the 89th annual Academy Awards on the big screen. For those who really want to be a celebrity, you can get a "Backstage Pass" ticket which includes exclusive access to the Tampa Theatre Green Room and a spread of complimentary appetizers, beer, wine and signature cocktails until 11 p.m. The Hollywood Awards Night Red Carpet Reception begins at 7 p.m. on Franklin St. under the historic marquee.

