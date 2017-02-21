Tampa protestors hold town hall meeting with cardboard cut-out of
Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio greets supporters after winning a second term in office, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016 in Miami. Rubio defeated U.S. Rep. Patrick Murphy, a two-term congressman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Piece of My Past (Jul '09)
|11 hr
|Piece of My Past
|7
|Roxi
|13 hr
|ishbu
|2
|Need help and I Mean need help
|13 hr
|ishbu
|7
|Illegal Alien Raped, Impregnated 11-Year-Old Gi...
|15 hr
|MAGA2016
|1
|Allowing young daughter to have sex. (Aug '15)
|17 hr
|devin
|4
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Wed
|Dead Mothers Club
|118
|fox 13 should replace russell rhodes (Jan '11)
|Wed
|Renee
|101
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC