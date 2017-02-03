Tampa police release sketch of person of interest in Seminole Heights death

Police released a composite sketch Friday of a man seen in an area where a body was discovered late last month, hoping to learn more information. Dontae Lampkins, 25, lived near the Florida State Fairgrounds, but was found dead in an alley in a Seminole Heights neighborhood Jan. 26. Lampkins' mother said her son went missing that Tuesday after being dropped off at a doctor's appointment in downtown Tampa.

