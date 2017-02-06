Tampa Police K9 officer and his dog return to duty after life threatening incident
A Tampa Bay area mother wants answers from Amazon representatives, after her 6-year-old son was able to pull up pornographic images by sayin Visit Tampa Bay Chief Marketing Officer Patrick Harrison said his tourism promotion agency "will respond in full" by Wednesday to grow TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Police officer Tim Bergman smiled widely when a reporter finally asked him how he was doing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLA.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13)
|5 hr
|Cape Oral
|18
|Need help and I Mean need help
|23 hr
|JimmieBallGame
|5
|Ybor city
|Sun
|law dog
|1
|Police investigate Florida sex club (Apr '08)
|Sun
|Humid Phart
|95
|Clara 'Lee' McLean
|Feb 2
|Arnold
|1
|Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar...
|Feb 2
|Whip Tizzy
|3
|Help for a Women's Body, that is if you care fo...
|Jan 31
|linda35ny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC