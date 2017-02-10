Tampa not enforcing '5 minute parking...

Tampa not enforcing '5 minute parking' signs

Read more: ABC Action News

A common sight in neighborhoods where street parking can be hard to come by, "5 minute parking" signs are currently not being enforced by the City of Tampa. The change in policy came a couple weeks ago after a complaint went to Florida's Department of Transportation .

