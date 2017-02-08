Tampa native, aspiring doctor, captures 2017 Miss Tampa title
For years, she's been known as the daughter of Dr. Madelyn Butler, a past president of the Florida Medical Association and founder of the Woman's Group, a Tampa obstetrics and gynecological group. Now, Olivia Butler jokes, people may begin to refer to the good doctor as Miss Tampa's mother.
