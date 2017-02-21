Tampa man wins contest to become airline pilot
"I remember running with my arms stretched out wide as a kid, as if I was an airplane," says Terence Harris. "I think that's where my love for aviation was born."
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|15 hr
|Dead Mothers Club
|118
|fox 13 should replace russell rhodes (Jan '11)
|23 hr
|Renee
|101
|Need help and I Mean need help
|Feb 20
|Mister Rogers
|6
|Anybody Attend John G.Anderson Elementary? (Mar '09)
|Feb 19
|LindaT
|15
|Car
|Feb 19
|Ben
|1
|all bay area gymboree play & music locations cl... (Oct '08)
|Feb 16
|Wayne
|153
|Roxi
|Feb 15
|Pow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC