Tampa Heights makes pitch for children's library

With the clock ticking down on the annex at Hillsborough County's main library, Tampa Heights activists - and their kids - have made a pitch to move children's materials from the annex to the historic Free Library on E Seventh Avenue. "Instead of going outside, they could come to this library and study more," 9-year-old Jazmine Eubanks told the board of the Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library Board during its meeting last week at the Free Library.

