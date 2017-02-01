Tampa Heights makes pitch for childre...

Tampa Heights makes pitch for children's library

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

With the clock ticking down on the annex at Hillsborough County's main library, Tampa Heights activists - and their kids - have made a pitch to move children's materials from the annex to the historic Free Library on E Seventh Avenue. "Instead of going outside, they could come to this library and study more," 9-year-old Jazmine Eubanks told the board of the Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library Board during its meeting last week at the Free Library.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Clara 'Lee' McLean 4 hr Arnold 1
News Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar... 5 hr Whip Tizzy 3
Help for a Women's Body, that is if you care fo... Tue linda35ny 1
Guy's Romance Day is Very Close Tue linda35ny 1
Need help and I Mean need help Tue Appleman 3
kEeP a WoRd*DrOp A wOrD (Jan '15) Jan 29 Pennie Lane 357
Want to make easy money? Jan 27 wtf 2
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,063 • Total comments across all topics: 278,493,911

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC