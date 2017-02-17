Tampa Citgo manager arrested for selling spice
This time they arrested 44-year-old Mohamed Eltoukhy, the manager of the Citgo station on the corner of Waters Avenue West and Jones Avenue North. "This used to be a great neighborhood," Angel Rivera, who's live near the gas station for about 15 years, said.
