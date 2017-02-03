Tampa bicyclist killed by pickup truck
According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Heather Campbell, 35, was riding her mountain bike on the shoulder of the road. A little after 9 a.m, as she tried to cross Bearss, Jason Bee of Wesley Chapel, also 35, hit her with his 2015 Ford F-150.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clara 'Lee' McLean
|Feb 2
|Arnold
|1
|Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar...
|Feb 2
|Whip Tizzy
|3
|Help for a Women's Body, that is if you care fo...
|Jan 31
|linda35ny
|1
|Guy's Romance Day is Very Close
|Jan 31
|linda35ny
|1
|Need help and I Mean need help
|Jan 31
|Appleman
|3
|kEeP a WoRd*DrOp A wOrD (Jan '15)
|Jan 29
|Pennie Lane
|357
|Want to make easy money?
|Jan 27
|wtf
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC