Tampa Bay Symphony schedules February concerts
The Tampa Bay Symphony, under the baton of music director Mark Sforzini, will give three winter concerts in Clearwater, St. Petersburg, and Tampa. Featured will be Chance Israel, winner of the 30th annual Young Artist Competition, who will play the first movement of Piano Concerto No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13)
|10 hr
|Cape Oral
|18
|Need help and I Mean need help
|Sun
|JimmieBallGame
|5
|Ybor city
|Sun
|law dog
|1
|Police investigate Florida sex club (Apr '08)
|Sun
|Humid Phart
|95
|Clara 'Lee' McLean
|Feb 2
|Arnold
|1
|Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar...
|Feb 2
|Whip Tizzy
|3
|Help for a Women's Body, that is if you care fo...
|Jan 31
|linda35ny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC