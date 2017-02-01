Tampa Bay area Craigslist 'safe zones'
Now, police across the Bay area are making the in-person transaction with someone you don't really know safer by offering various locations to complete your online transaction/exchange. Tampa Police Department : We always tell people that the TPD district offices and headquarters are excellent places to complete the transaction/exchange where you know it's safe.
Read more at ABC Action News.
