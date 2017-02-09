Tampa airport chief Joe Lopano, other...

Tampa airport chief Joe Lopano, other airport execs meet with President Trump

Joe Lopano is the Tampa International Airport chief executive officer. He met with President Donald Trump Tuesday along with other airport CEOs at the White House.

