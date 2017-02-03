Tales from a Train: Travelers tell stories of their journey

Editor's note: Associated Press Tampa, Florida, correspondent Tamara Lush spent 15 days traveling via train across the U.S. as part of Amtrak's residency program, designed for creative professionals to spend time writing on the rails. She spoke with dozens of people - fellow travelers, friends and family waiting for loved one at stations, train workers - and filed occasional dispatches for the AP in the Tales from a Train project.

