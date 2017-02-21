Swish! The Harlem Globetrotters throw trick shots in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla -- The Harlem Globetrotters were making trick shots in Tampa getting ready for their new tour at Amalie Arena. Between trick shots, Zeus is in the Tampa area spreading goodwill.
