Surprisingly Tampa Isn't The World's Most Clogged City, LA Is

It might come as a shock to hear that Tampa is not the world's most clogged city, and actually it's not even ranked in the top 10. According to a traffic study by Inrix Global Traffic Scoreboard , Tampa ranked the 31st worst out of 240 cities in the U.S. and 202nd in the world. Commuters spent seven percent of their time in congestion in 2016.

