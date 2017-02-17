Surprisingly Tampa Isn't The World's ...

Surprisingly Tampa Isn't The World's Most Clogged City, LA Is

Read more: News Talk Florida

It might come as a shock to hear that Tampa is not the world's most clogged city, and actually it's not even ranked in the top 10. According to a traffic study by Inrix Global Traffic Scoreboard , Tampa ranked the 31st worst out of 240 cities in the U.S. and 202nd in the world. Commuters spent seven percent of their time in congestion in 2016.

Tampa, FL

