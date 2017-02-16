Statewide coalition Launch Florida introduces itself today in Tampa to help propel startup economy
Lucas Lindsey, 28, is helping launch a statewide network aimed at cultivating the innovation and start-up sector for the Florida economy. He is co-chairing Launch Florida and will unveil it to the Tampa Bay community during this week's Tampa Bay Start-Up Week of events.
