Special counselor hired at Bay area s...

Special counselor hired at Bay area school

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: ABC Action News

Mort Elementary School received $20,000 to hire a specially trained school counselor. Mental health counselor, Alicia Jiles, is there to listen to them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar... 4 hr Pessimistic1 5
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder 7 hr Joshua 1
Sexting numbers (Jun '16) Mon Abcdef 2
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Mon Coultergeist 117
Anyone ever attend Frenchburg Job Corps (May '09) Feb 12 Crystal Paulk 40
beware martino mortgages (Oct '11) Feb 11 A good guy 10
News Florida officials, voters clash over medical ma... Feb 11 Mohamed 1
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,409 • Total comments across all topics: 278,868,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC