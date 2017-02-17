Six dogs rescued from meat farm up for adoption
Six dogs rescued from a South Korean dog meat farm will be put up for adoption in Tampa on Friday. Billy, Banjo, Bambi, Alphie, Jenna and Zoe are six of the fourteen rescued dogs that the Humane Society of Tampa Bay took in.
