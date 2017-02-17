Six dogs rescued from meat farm up fo...

Six dogs rescued from meat farm up for adoption

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: ABC Action News

Six dogs rescued from a South Korean dog meat farm will be put up for adoption in Tampa on Friday. Billy, Banjo, Bambi, Alphie, Jenna and Zoe are six of the fourteen rescued dogs that the Humane Society of Tampa Bay took in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
all bay area gymboree play & music locations cl... (Oct '08) Thu Wayne 153
Roxi Feb 15 Pow 1
News Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar... Feb 14 Pessimistic1 5
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 14 Joshua 1
Sexting numbers (Jun '16) Feb 13 Abcdef 2
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Feb 13 Coultergeist 117
Anyone ever attend Frenchburg Job Corps (May '09) Feb 12 Crystal Paulk 40
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,246 • Total comments across all topics: 278,949,927

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC