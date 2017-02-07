Running on girl power to build confid...

Running on girl power to build confidence

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WFLA

Three homeowners on Fox Ridge Boulevard in Wesley Chapel are upset about the quality of paving jobs on their driveways. The homeowners said A Tampa Bay area mother wants answers from Amazon representatives, after her six-year-old son was able to pull up pornographic images by say She moved to Tampa from St. Louis to become the Director of the GOTR program here.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLA.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar... 20 hr Dog Slaves 4
News St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13) Mon Cape Oral 18
Need help and I Mean need help Feb 5 JimmieBallGame 5
Ybor city Feb 5 law dog 1
News Police investigate Florida sex club (Apr '08) Feb 5 Humid Phart 95
News Clara 'Lee' McLean Feb 2 Arnold 1
Help for a Women's Body, that is if you care fo... Jan 31 linda35ny 1
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,401 • Total comments across all topics: 278,646,980

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC